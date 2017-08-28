Airbnb to collect and remit taxes to Bentonville
A
A
Share via Email
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An online hospitality service company will soon start collecting and remitting a 2
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that beginning Sept. 1 Airbnb will include the tax on Bentonville guest bills and remit the funds to the city. According to Airbnb's
Bentonville will use the tax to support events and amenities that can potentially bring tourism revenue to the city.
Bentonville is one of more than 300 jurisdictions worldwide to have Airbnb collect and remit in hotel and tourist taxes.
Airbnb lets property owners list available spaces for short term rent. A company spokeswoman says there are about 70 listings in Bentonville.
___
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com
Most Popular
-
‘Losing hope:’ Woman feeling re-victimized by Halifax police after reporting sexual assault
-
Canada's airport runways aren't as long as they need to be (and the feds' plans won't fix them)
-
Man dead after boating incident on Porters Lake, calls for help heard
-