AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Rescuers pluck hundreds from rising floodwaters in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

The incessant rain covered much of Houston in turbid, grey-green water and turned streets into rivers navigable only by boat. In a rescue effort that recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, helicopters landed near flooded freeways, airboats buzzed across submerged neighbourhoods and high-water vehicles plowed through water-logged intersections. Some people managed with kayaks or canoes or swam.

Volunteers joined emergency teams to pull people from their homes or from the water, which was high enough in places to gush into second floors. The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their houses to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths.

As the water rose, the National Weather Service issued another ominous forecast: Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches (1.3 metres ) of rain. That would be the highest amount ever recorded in Texas.

Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina

As people waded in chest-high floodwaters, Houston turned its main convention centre into a shelter Sunday, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, when breached levees in New Orleans stranded tens of thousands of people in squalid conditions at that city's football stadium and convention centre .

Elected officials have vowed to heed the lessons from Katrina in 2005, when about 30,000 evacuees spent days packed inside the sweltering Superdome with limited power and water and a roof that was shredded in the howling wind.

The fiasco exposed the failure of both the city and federal government to prepare adequately for the storm.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa told President Donald Trump on Twitter to "keep on top of hurricane Harvey" and not repeat the mistakes that President George W. Bush made with Katrina. Bush was heavily criticized for a slow federal government response to the storm, which left more than 1,800 people dead and caused $151 billion dollars in damage.

"Got your message loud and clear. We have fantastic people on the ground, got there long before #Harvey. So far, so good!" Trump tweeted back.

AP Sources: Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead Uber

DETROIT (AP) — Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been named Uber's top executive, taking the difficult job of mending the dysfunctional ride-hailing giant and turning it from money-losing behemoth to a profitable company.

Uber's fractured eight-member board voted to hire Khosrowshahi late Sunday, capping three days of meetings and the withdrawal of once-top candidate Jeffery Immelt, former CEO and still chairman of General Electric, two people briefed on the decision said. They didn't want to be identified because the decision had not been officially announced as of Sunday night.

Khosrowshahi has been CEO of Expedia since August of 2015. The online booking site is one of the largest travel agencies in the world.

He will replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the difficult task of changing Uber's culture that has included sexual harassment and allegations of deceit and corporate espionage. Uber also is losing millions every quarter as it continues to expand and invest in self-driving cars.

The company currently is being run by a 14-person group of managers and is without multiple top executive positions that will be filled by Khosrowshahi.

Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

SINGAPORE (AP) — Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday.

Navy and Marine Corps divers had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer for days after the damaged ship docked in Singapore. The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

The crash ripped a gash in the McCain's hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms.

The commander of the Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet was fired last week after a series of accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The firing of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.

The Navy also ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure all steps are being taken to ensure safe and effective operations. The Pacific Fleet will also carry out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base.

Advocates on both sides of the issue are bracing for the possibility that Trump will halt the issuance of new work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, a move that would effectively phase out a program that gave hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand. The White House, however, insisted Sunday that it had no announcement on an issue the president has openly wrestled with for months.

The deliberations come as Trump has been under fire for his response to a white supremacists' protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump further fanned the flames of racial tension Friday when he pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County, who had been found guilty of defying a judge's order to stop racially profiling Latinos. The decision drew fury from Democrats and opposition from some Republicans, but was hailed by Trump's most fervent base.

Trump has wavered back and forth on his plans for DACA, which he slammed during his campaign as "illegal amnesty." Since taking office, however, Trump has softened his stance on the issue, at one point telling The Associated Press that the affected young immigrants could "rest easy."

Trump prepares to lift limits on military gear for police

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies under a program that had been sharply curtailed amid an outcry over police use of armoured vehicles and other war-fighting gear to confront protesters.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press indicate President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order undoing an Obama administration directive that restricted police agencies' access to the gear that includes grenade launchers, bullet-proof vests, riot shields, firearms and ammunition.

Trump's order would fully restore the program under which "assets that would otherwise be scrapped can be repurposed to help state, local, and tribal law enforcement better protect public safety and reduce crime," according to the documents.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions could outline the changes during a Monday speech to the national conference of the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville, Tennessee, a person familiar with the matter said. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss the plan ahead of an official announcement.

The changes would be another way in which Trump and Sessions are enacting a law-and-order agenda that views federal support of local police as a way to drive down violent crime.

With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

PHOENIX (AP) — In his 24 years as metro Phoenix's sheriff, Joe Arpaio survived scandals and dodged investigations that would easily have sunk the careers of many politicians.

He locked up journalists and made criminal cases against political adversaries who tangled with him, investigated judges and misspent $100 million in jail funds. He let investigations into child rape cases languish because officers were pulled away, in part, to help in Arpaio's immigrant efforts.

Arpaio was found to have violated the civil rights of Latinos in a racial-profiling case expected to cost taxpayers $92 million by next summer.

His critics felt like they finally won a measure of accountability against the lawman after he was found guilty earlier this month on a misdemeanour contempt charge for flouting the courts in carrying out his signature immigration patrols.

But their victory was upended when a pardon by his most powerful political ally — President Donald Trump — allowed Arpaio to wiggle out of legal jeopardy again.

MTV VMAs full of emotional, political moments; Lamar wins 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Kendrick Lamar was the king of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, winning six awards on a night full of emotional performances, political moments and a new, eye-popping Taylor Swift music video.

Lamar's "Humble" won video of the year, best hip-hop video, direction, cinematography, art direction and visual effects on Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California. He also gave an explosive performance of "Humble" and "DNA," backed by ninjas dancing near fire.

But the VMAs, hosted by a forgettable Katy Perry with performances by Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran, was tamer than most years, not relying on the shock value and wild antics of past shows. Instead, touching performances and powerful speeches took centre stage.

Logic performed his inspirational song "1-800-273-8255," named after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. He was joined onstage with suicide attempt survivors as well as singers Alessia Cara (best dance video winner) and Khalid (best new artist winner). Lyrics from Logic's song include: "I don't wanna be alive/I just wanna die today" and "I want you to be alive/You don't got to die today."

Kesha introduced the performance and also offered words of encouragement: "As long as you don't give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness."

Politics are centre stage at MTV Video Music Awards

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — From the very first prize presented Sunday, and even before the show began, politics took a starring role in MTV's Video Music Awards.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the violence earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, appeared during the ceremony to present the Best Fight Against the System, a category created this year to recognize music videos that embody activism and social justice.

She was introduced by the Rev. Robert Wright Lee, who said he was a descendent of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The planned removal of a statue of Lee prompted the Charlottesville demonstration.

The younger Lee called racism "America's original sin." He said was working to "answer God's call to confront racism and white supremacy" and sought inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement, participants in January's Women's March and Heyer's bravery for standing up for her beliefs.

"Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism," Bro told the VMA audience. "I miss her, but I know she's here tonight. I've been deeply moved to see people across the world — the whole world — find inspiration in her courage."

Sam Speights' desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Sam Speights takes medication for extreme anxiety and panic attacks.

But there's no pill for a hurricane — especially when he ventured into it at the height of its fury.

"You don't see the flying debris until it's right in front of you," said Speights. "You can't see it coming."

Emergency officials co-ordinating triage in the coastal city of Rockport, where Hurricane Harvey barrelled into Texas, said they considered it almost miraculous that as of Sunday there was only one confirmed death from the area where the storm made landfall. Two deaths have been confirmed in the state.