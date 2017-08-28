Board sues Puerto Rico governor for rejecting furloughs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's crisis-ridden finances is suing the island's governor for refusing to impose furloughs and take other measures to save money.

The lawsuit filed Monday further raises tensions between the governor and the board, which is demanding public employee furloughs and a pension reform as Puerto Rico tries to restructure a portion of its $74 billion public debt load. The board also requested an injunction to prohibit Gov. Ricardo Rossello from refusing to comply.