California congressman lauds Trump with profane comment
MURRIETA, Calif. — A Southern California congressman has some rough language to describe President Donald Trump — but in a flattering way.
Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter used a profane seven-letter term for part of the human anatomy to describe the president in remarks to a group of party members last week.
But Hunter went on to say Trump is one of their own.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2wMTdCD) that the remark at a Murrieta, California, sports bar Friday was received mostly
Responding to a question from the audience Friday, Hunter said Trump "is just like he is on TV."
He said, "He's an a------, but he's our a------."
The comment was confirmed by Hunter's office.
Hunter was an early supporter of Trump's candidacy.
