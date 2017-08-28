Cavaliers scrap plans for $140M Quicken Loans Arena makeover

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have scrapped plans for a $140 million renovation of Quicken Loans Arena.

The team had hoped to upgrade the 22-year-old downtown facility with more dining spaces and a glass exterior. However, following opposition from community groups opposed to tax money being used, the NBA franchise has backed away from the project.

Construction had been scheduled to start in June but was held up by a prospective referendum being placed on the ballot by groups arguing that the city's neighbourhoods weren't benefiting by the arena's makeover.

The Cavaliers were planning to fund half the project, with the other $70 million coming from public funding.

The team had hoped to host a future All-Star Game, and the league had warned that if construction didn't start by next month, the bid wouldn't be considered.

