Chicago-area man on FBI most-wanted list arrested in Mexico

CHICAGO — Authorities say a Chicago-area man who was on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list and is wanted in the 2009 killing of a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Mexico.

The FBI office in Chicago says Mexican federal immigration officers arrested 29-year-old Luis Macedo on Saturday without incident. Macedo has been on the most-wanted list since May 2016. He's currently in FBI custody and will be turned over to local authorities when he arrives in Chicago.