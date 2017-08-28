News / World

Chile: 29 trucks burned in attack, no injuries reported

A police investigator walks past a row of charred trucks in San Jose de La Mariquina, in Chile's Los Rios region, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Hooded men burned several dozen trucks belonging to the privately owned Chilean company Sotraser SA. The attack occurred 800 kilometers, about 500 miles, south of Santiago, where groups of hooded men continually carry out violent actions mainly directed at large loggers in the area, a land that centuries ago belonged to the Mapuches, the native Indians of Chile. (Miguel Angel Bustos/Aton Chile via AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Authorities in Chile say 29 trucks have been burned in the south-central part of the country.

The arson attack happened late Monday in Los Rios region, about 500 miles (800 kilometres ) south of the Chilean capital. The region borders an area where activists in the Mapuche indigenous group are demanding recovery of ancestral territory.

Prosecutors say a handwritten pamphlet signed by the Mapuche group Weichan Auka Mapu was found at the site. The group has claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks in the bordering Araucania region.

A radical faction of Mapuche in Araucania has occupied and burned farms and lumber trucks to demand the return of land. Police have been accused of violent abuses, including storming into Mapuche homes during raids and shooting rubber bullets indiscriminately at women and children.

