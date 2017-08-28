Chile: 29 trucks burned in attack, no injuries reported

SANTIAGO, Chile — Authorities in Chile say 29 trucks have been burned in the south-central part of the country.

The arson attack happened late Monday in Los Rios region, about 500 miles (800 kilometres ) south of the Chilean capital. The region borders an area where activists in the Mapuche indigenous group are demanding recovery of ancestral territory.

Prosecutors say a handwritten pamphlet signed by the Mapuche group Weichan Auka Mapu was found at the site. The group has claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks in the bordering Araucania region.