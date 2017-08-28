Chile's Bachelet sends gay marriage bill to Congress

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has sent Congress a bill to legalize gay marriage, the latest in a series of recent reforms in a country long regarded as one of Latin America's most socially conservative.

Bachelet signed the proposal Monday, sending it to lawmakers. She said it would also expand rights for gay couples, allowing them to adopt children.

Chile approved civil unions for same-sex couples in 2015 and decriminalized gay sex in 1999.