News / World

Chinese migrants lead US agents to San Diego border tunnel

This Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a tunnel exit with ladder inside in San Diego, Calif. Authorities say they've found a smuggling tunnel that carried dozens of people across the border from Mexico into the United States. Border Patrol agents discovered the crude tunnel shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday near the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego. Authorities say the tunnel may be an extension of an incomplete tunnel previously discovered by Mexican authorities. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

This Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a tunnel exit with ladder inside in San Diego, Calif. Authorities say they've found a smuggling tunnel that carried dozens of people across the border from Mexico into the United States. Border Patrol agents discovered the crude tunnel shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday near the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego. Authorities say the tunnel may be an extension of an incomplete tunnel previously discovered by Mexican authorities. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

SAN DIEGO — Officials say dozens of migrants fleeing from Border Patrol agents led authorities to a surprising discovery: A tunnel under the US-Mexico border in San Diego used to bring Chinese nationals illegally into the United States.

Cartels have built hundreds of tunnels to move drugs into California.

Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos says agents found the tunnel after chasing migrants trying to run back to it to get back to Mexico.

Authorities detained 23 Chinese nationals and seven Mexicans.

Mike Unzueta says smugglers used to avoid moving people through the tunnels because it was not worth it.

He says the discovery may indicate it is lucrative enough because Chinese nationals pay up to $20,000 each.

Unzueta is the former head of investigations at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Diego.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular