Desperate Harvey victims turn to social media to get rescued

Desperate for help and unsure whether traditional rescue efforts will come through, Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their location and photos of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.

Rescuers are doing the same. Volunteers and police alike are posting phone numbers so people can get faster help.

Houston resident Annette Fuller took a video showing her and 14 others taking refuge on the second floor of a house as water continued to rise Sunday.

She says in the video no one was answering 911 calls and the group needed to be rescued.

A Facebook post of Fuller's video went viral.