Egypt detains senior female official over corruption

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities have detained the deputy governor of the country's second largest city, the most senior female official to be arrested over corruption charges.

The country's highest anti-graft agency said late Sunday that Souad el-Kholy, deputy governor of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, faces accusations of bribery, profiteering and squandering public funds.

Five local businessmen were arrested in connection with the case.

El-Kholy was named deputy governor by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in 2015.

Local media reports on Monday suggested the bribery was linked to illegal seizures of state land, illegal construction and building violations.