Father dies after dirt bike crash that killed 2-year-old

KING GEORGE, Va. — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered in a dirt bike crash in Virginia that also killed his 2-year-old son.

Virginia State Police say 21-year-old De'Shon Brown died Friday, two days after the crash in King George County.

Police said Brown was riding the youth dirt bike with his son when he lost control and crashed in the roadway. Police said the child, Brayden C. Brown, was thrown from the bike into the travel lane.

Police said a 22-year-old who was driving on the road tried to avoid hitting the child and his father, but was unable to. Police say the child died at the scene.