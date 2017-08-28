News / World

French presidential palace gets new tenant in first dog Nemo

French President Emmanuel Macron and his dog Nemo, a labrador crossed griffon, waits with the President on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Aug.28, 2017. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain are meeting Monday with counterparts from Libya, Niger and Chad to discuss ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS — The French presidential palace has a new occupant. Nemo has taken his first steps as the country's "first dog" after being adopted by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

The couple adopted the black male "Griffiondor," a cross between a Labrador retriever and a wirehaired pointing griffon, from an animal shelter over the weekend. The dog is 1 to 2 years old.

The Elysee Palace press service says Nemo was named after Captain Nemo, the fictional hero of Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." Macron is a fan of the book.

Nemo appeared at ease in his new role Monday as he accompanied Macron on the palace steps to welcome President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.

Since the early 1970s, all French presidents have had Labrador dogs.

