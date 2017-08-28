German business group criticizes UK stance in Brexit talks

BERLIN — Germany's main business lobby group is criticizing the British government for what it says is an unclear stance on Brexit as Britain and the European Union head into a new round of divorce talks.

The two sides embark on their third round of talks this week. On Monday, the head of the Federation of German Industries — an influential group in the EU's biggest economy — said that "appreciable progress can hardly be expected."

Dieter Kempf said that there doesn't appear to be a single agreed British government position. He added that British proposals on customs arrangements after it leaves the EU would require "disproportionately high bureaucratic effort" and are impractical for companies.