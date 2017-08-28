German pair suspected of drawing 'kill list' of left-wingers

BERLIN — German prosecutors say authorities have raided the homes and workplaces of two people who apparently opposed the country's policy on migrants and are suspected of drawing up a "kill list" of left-wingers.

Federal prosecutors said the searches took place in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Monday. They said the two suspects, who discussed refugee and migration policies with others in online chat groups, believed those policies would cause an increase in crime and a collapse of public order.