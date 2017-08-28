Guests evacuated from motel during fire, no one hurt

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A motel near a major tourist destination in New Hampshire's White Mountains has been evacuated and closed after a fire damaged the mechanical and laundry rooms.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vwmgGr) the Lantern Resort Motel & Campground in Jefferson was fully occupied on Sunday night. But everyone got out safely and guests were put up in other motels.

Smoke had spread throughout the two-story building.

The motel is down the road from the Santa's Village amusement part.

The cause wasn't immediately known. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office planned to visit the motel on Monday.

