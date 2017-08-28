Hawaii lawmakers meet to bail out cash-strapped rail project
HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers are meeting to find a financial solution for Honolulu's cash-strapped $9.5 billion rail project.
They introduced a bill Monday calling for a combination of tax hikes and increased oversight.
The bill would increase hotel room taxes statewide by 1 percentage point to 10.25
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the $2.4 billion funding bill is not enough to close the funding gap.
Rail officials must present an adequate funding plan to the federal government by Sept. 15 or risk losing $1.5 billion.