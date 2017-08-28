News / World

Hawaii lawmakers meet to bail out cash-strapped rail project

HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers are meeting to find a financial solution for Honolulu's cash-strapped $9.5 billion rail project.

They introduced a bill Monday calling for a combination of tax hikes and increased oversight.

The bill would increase hotel room taxes statewide by 1 percentage point to 10.25 per cent for 13 years. The tourism industry is against it, saying if hotel prices are too expensive visitors will go elsewhere. The bill also would extend a surcharge on the general excise tax — a business tax often passed to customers — on Oahu for three years.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the $2.4 billion funding bill is not enough to close the funding gap.

Rail officials must present an adequate funding plan to the federal government by Sept. 15 or risk losing $1.5 billion.

