Iranian state TV: Light, 4.9 magnitude quake injures 10
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting that a light, 4.9 magnitude earthquake has injured 10 people in northern Iran.
The report says the pre-dawn temblor struck early on Monday about some 600
The state TV says there was some damage to buildings in Sharabian district.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.0.
Iran experiences frequent earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake that flattened the historic southeastern city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.