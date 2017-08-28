Iraq: Car bombing at busy Baghdad market kills at least 6

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say a car bomb has ripped through a busy market area in eastern Baghdad, killing at least six people.

A police officer says the explosives-laden car went off on Monday morning at the wholesale Jamila market in Baghdad's Shiite district of Sadr City. He says the explosion also wounded 15 other people and that the death toll is expected to rise.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they aren't authorized to talk to journalists.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Islamic State group often claims responsibility for large-scale attacks targeting Shiite civilians in Iraq's capital.