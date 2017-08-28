Kenya's opposition leader challenges polls in Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Supreme Court has begun hearing a case in which veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month.

Odinga, a former prime minister, has charged that Kenyatta won the elections fraudulently. Odinga was in court Monday as his legal team presented submissions alleging that the electoral commission did not follow the law in adding up voting results and presented fictitious results that were changed to favour Kenyatta.