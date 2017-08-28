Lawyer says proposal for Trump Tower in Russia was abandoned

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is acknowledging that the president's company considered building a Trump Tower in Moscow during the Republican primary, but the plan was abandoned "for a variety of business reasons."

The attorney, Michael Cohen, disclosed the details Monday to the House intelligence committee. The committee is looking into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The statement was subsequently obtained by the AP.

Cohen says he worked on the proposal with Felix Sater, a Russia-born associate who claimed to have deep connections in Moscow.