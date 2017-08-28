News / World

London's Notting Hill Carnival honours tower fire victims

Carnival goers observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during the Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at London's Notting Hill Carnival, where celebrations will pause to remember victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The Caribbean carnival, billed as Europe's biggest street party, winds through west London streets near the tower block gutted by a blaze in June that killed at least 80 people.

The carnival's floats, steel bands and sound systems will fall silent Monday afternoon to remember those who died.

The two-day festival opened Sunday with the release of dozens of white doves to commemorate the victims. Participants also held a minute's silence Sunday for the fire victims.

Security has been tightened this year in the wake of vehicle and knife attacks across Europe, with steel barriers and concrete blocks around the edge of the route.

