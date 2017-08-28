Macron readies French government for labour reform battle

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says it's too early to surrender to pessimism, even as he faces sinking approval ratings and upcoming protests against a pro-business labour reform.

As France's politicians return from summer vacations, Macron met with government ministers Monday and told them "I hope that you are well-rested ... and that you have regained your strength to attack this return to work."

While he acknowledged that "some are predicting the worst," he insisted "we shouldn't give in to the pessimists."