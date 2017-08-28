Maine monument supporter 'optimistic' after chat with Zinke

PORTLAND, Maine — The leader of the successful effort to create the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument says he's feeling optimistic after a telephone chat with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Lucas St. Clair said he spoke Monday with the interior secretary, who recommended last week that 27 monuments under review by the Trump administration remain open — but also left open the possibility of recommending changes.

St. Clair, son of entrepreneur and conservationist Roxanne Quimby, said he feels reassured that the land will continue to be managed for conservation and recreation by the National Park Service. And he said Zinke told him that he'd be "comfortable" with Zinke's recommendation.