Man acquitted in deadly shooting outside Sweet 16 party

CINCINNATI — A man charged in a shooting that killed a teenage girl and wounded two other teenagers outside a Sweet 16 party in Cincinnati has been found not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault.

A Hamilton County jury on Monday found 20-year-old Rico Mosley not guilty in the April 2015 shooting outside a YMCA. Seventeen-year-old Kelsie Crow was caught in the crossfire while leaving the birthday party and died from her injuries.

Investigators say at last 50 shots were fired from multiple guns in a shooting between gangs as the party was ending.

The prosecution said gang members intimidated witnesses.