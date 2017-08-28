North Korea: UN needs to discuss US-South Korea drills
North Korea wants to take its complaints about U.S. and South Korean military exercises to the U.N. Security Council, saying the annual
The letter, dated Friday, asks Egypt as Security Council president to schedule a discussion urgently.
The Egyptian, U.S. and South Korean missions didn't have any immediate comment Monday.
Pyongyang regularly argues that the U.S.-South Korean military exercises are an invasion rehearsal. This year, they come after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump traded warlike threats.
North Korea's U.N. ambassador, Ja Song Nam, writes that the exercises are "provocative and aggressive" when the Korean peninsula is "like a time bomb."
Amid the exercises, North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday.
