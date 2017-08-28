Officials: Pennsylvania trooper at fault in fatal crash

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper killed when his cruiser collided with a garbage truck in July was at fault in the wreck, which also injured his partner and passenger.

State police say the cruiser's speed — which isn't being revealed — as well as wet conditions and fog contributed to the crash that killed 26-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart on July 14. Trooper Travis November suffered a concussion.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. in Ligonier Township when the garbage truck pulled onto the highway from a parking lot. Stewart couldn't stop his marked 2016 Ford Interceptor in time, which hit the side of the truck.

Police say nobody will be cited or charged in the crash.