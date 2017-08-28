Pakistan army: Bombing kills 2 troops in tribal region

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army says a bomb has killed two soldiers during a search operation in the South Waziristan tribal region near the border with Afghanistan.

A military statement says the troops were conducting the search in the Angur Adda area close to the border late on Sunday night, when the bomb went off.

Pakistan has carried out several military operations against militants in South Waziristan and elsewhere in recent years. The army says it's now clearing up remaining pockets in areas once used by militants as sanctuaries.