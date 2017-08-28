Puerto Rico mulls closing zoo, transfers animals amid crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor says one elephant and 10 felines at the island's only zoo will be transferred elsewhere following concerns for their wellbeing amid an economic crisis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello also said Monday that his administration is evaluating whether to close the Dr. Juan A. Rivero zoo and turn it into a public theme park. He says authorities are investigating whether animals have been properly cared for as he confirms that a puma died at the zoo over the weekend and that a necropsy is pending.

It is the latest death at a zoo flagged for dozens of violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.