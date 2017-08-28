The Latest: Man charged in Virginia rally to be extradited

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on the aftermath of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A man charged with firing a gun at a white supremacist rally is expected to be extradited to Virginia.

Richard Wilson Preston waived his right to challenge extradition during a hearing in Baltimore County, Maryland, on Monday. The 52-year-old is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during the Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It was not immediately clear when Preston will be transferred to Virginia.

The rally earlier this month was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.

A woman was killed when a car plowed into protesters, and two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed.

3:15 a.m.

Charlottesville officials and representatives of the Department of Justice heard from residents frustrated by the city's response to a white nationalist rally that erupted into deadly violence.

Hundreds of people attended an event promoted as a "community recovery town hall" at a Charlottesville performing arts centre Sunday. Residents spent around three hours taking turns at a microphone, criticizing officials and asking questions about the way law enforcement responded after violence broke out.

Some speakers said they were depressed and traumatized. There were calls for the mayor and police chief to resign.

The rally earlier this month was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.