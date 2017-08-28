The Latest: North fires projectile over Japan
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan (all times local):
7:16 a.m.
The U.S.
The South Korean military says a North Korean missile flew 2,700
The Pentagon says it is still in the process of assessing the launch.
It says the North American Aerospace
___
7:05 a.m.
South Korean officials say North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan, officials said, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn't immediately confirm how far the projectile
