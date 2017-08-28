The Latest: North fires projectile over Japan

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan (all times local):

7:16 a.m.

The U.S. Defence Department is confirming that a North Korean missile flew over Japan.

The South Korean military says a North Korean missile flew 2,700 kilometres (1678 miles) and reached a height of 550 kilometres (341 miles)

The Pentagon says it is still in the process of assessing the launch.

It says the North American Aerospace Defence Command, or NORAD, determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.

___

7:05 a.m.

South Korean officials say North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan, officials said, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.