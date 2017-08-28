Trump issues emergency declaration for Harvey in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — President Donald Trump on Monday issued a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana as heavy rains from Harvey ratcheted up fears of destructive flooding.
Tornado and flash flood watches covered parts of southwest Louisiana as Harvey dropped torrential rains on that part of the state.
Trump's emergency declaration initially covers five parishes in southwest Louisiana: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermillion. More areas can be added later.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested the declaration in a letter to the White House on Sunday.
"Significant lifesaving efforts such as search and rescue, transportation to shelters, logistical support, and shelter operations will be particularly needed in parts of southwest Louisiana and can be supported by the federal government with an emergency declaration," the governor wrote .
"We know that the predicted rainfall from Hurricane Harvey will produce dangerous flooding across our state, including some of the same areas affected by the 2016 floods," Edwards wrote.
As dawn broke Monday in Louisiana, The National Weather Service radar for the Lake Charles area was lit up in orange and red where heavy rains from one of Harvey's outer bands streamed from the Gulf of Mexico onto the Louisiana coast.
"With the conveyer belt of moisture continuing northward, additional area rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38
Tornadoes also could threaten southwest Louisiana, which was under a tornado watch Monday. Tornadoes could threaten the region through Monday evening, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center.