University of Wyoming looking to add tourism degree program

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.

The Laramie Boomerang reports (http://bit.ly/2wMe4Gg) the university hired someone this week to develop the curriculum and oversee the establishment of the program, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Trustees. Officials expect the program to be a partnership between the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and the College of Business and focus on natural resource recreation and tourism.