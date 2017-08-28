Victim's daughter testifies at Lebanon assassination trial

LEIDSCHENDAM, Netherlands — The daughter of one of the victims of a 2005 bombing that killed Lebanon's former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 22 others has told an international court about the frantic days of hunting for traces of her father after the explosion as her hopes of finding him alive ebbed away.

Speaking Monday by video link from Beirut to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, Lama Ghalayini said she and her family scoured hospitals and a morgue and used sniffer dogs to no avail in the days following the Feb. 14, 2005, blast. Her father's remains were finally recovered more than two weeks later.