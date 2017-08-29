Airplane crash off Maine coast? No, just a seaplane landing

CAPE NEDDICK, Maine — A plane crash reported in the waters off Maine wasn't a crash at all.

Vacaville, California-based airplane manufacturer Icon said Tuesday that one of its A5 amphibious aircraft landed in the water and was lifted by crane onto a yacht — all by design.

Witnesses who saw the plane skip across the water Friday thought they'd seen a crash and notified the York Police Department, which responded accordingly.

The incident was reported by several media outlets, including The Associated Press, based on information from the police department.