Authorities identify couple killed in Georgia plane crash

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Authorities say a businessman and his wife were among three people killed when a single-engine airplane crashed in dense woods in Georgia.

Bryan County Emergency Services director Freddy Howell identified the couple as 42-year-old William Byron Cocke and 39-year-old Catherine Cocke of Savannah. News outlets report the couple died Monday when a plane they had chartered for a flight to the Atlanta area crashed about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Savannah.

The name of the pilot, who also was killed, has not been released.

WTOC-TV reports Byron Cocke worked as a co-chief executive of CF Real Estate Services and Catherine Cocke ran an interior design business.