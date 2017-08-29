Charging decision expected in police shooting by year's end

MINNEAPOLIS — A prosecutor in Minnesota says he expects to decide by the end of the year whether to charge a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 about a possible sexual assault in her neighbourhood .

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office has received emails and phone calls from the public pressing him to charge the officer who killed Justine Damond last month. Freeman says an investigation and review of a police shooting typically takes four to six months.