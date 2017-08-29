Chicago changes course, wants police reforms with court role
Chicago is changing course and now wants to implement reforms of its police under federal court supervision.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan appeared together at a news conference Tuesday to announce the change in approach. The officials are seeking court oversight by filing a new lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
The legal move comes months after the city said it had a draft deal with the Trump administration to carry out reforms without a role for the courts. That agreement drew sharp criticism from activists who said bids to reform the city's 12,000-officer force couldn't possibly work without close court scrutiny.
A damning Justice Department report in January found deep-rooted civil rights violations by police, including a tendency to use excessive force.