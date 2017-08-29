Danes scan home-made submarine for any concealed areas

COPENHAGEN — Danish police are scanning a home-made submarine where Swedish journalist Kim Wall was last seen alive, saying they are looking for any possible concealed cavities.

The 40-ton, nearly 18 metre -long (60 foot-long) submarine, which sank earlier this month, now stands on land in Copenhagen's harbour where a mobile cargo scanner has been deployed.

In Tuesday's statement, police said Swedish colleagues with dogs specially trained to search for corpses in the water were combing the Copenhagen coast looking for more missing body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. Her headless torso was found Aug. 21.