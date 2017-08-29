Dartmouth faculty condemn statement over antifa comments

HANOVER, N.H. — More than 100 faculty at Dartmouth College have condemned a statement by its president distancing the institution from comments by a professor who specializes in the anti-fascism movement.

Mark Bray, author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," has explained the movement in television interviews, saying many recognize self- defence is a legitimate response to white supremacist and neo-Nazi violence.

On Aug. 21, Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon wrote that Bray's statements "supporting violent protest" don't represent Dartmouth's views.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2iGJUy7) the faculty's Aug. 23 letter said Bray's comments didn't violate Dartmouth's free speech and academic freedom policies, and Hanlon's statement takes distortions by other at face value.

The letter requests that the statement be removed. A college spokeswoman on Tuesday declined to comment beyond the statement.