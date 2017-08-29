Disputed Iraqi province to vote on Kurdish independence

BAGHDAD — The ethnically-mixed Iraqi province of Kirkuk, long claimed by both the central government and the autonomous Kurdish region, has voted to take part in a vote on Kurdish independence slated for next month.

In a statement released Tuesday, the provincial council said the proposal won a "majority," without providing further details.

The vote was likely to anger Baghdad, which considers the Kurdish referendum, set for Sept. 25, to be unconstitutional.

The oil-rich Kirkuk province is one of several disputed areas that are controlled by Kurdish security forces and are expected to take part in the vote.