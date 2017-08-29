Egypt: Bus, pick-up truck collide south of Cairo, killing 14

CAIRO — Egypt's Health Ministry says 14 people were killed and 42 injured when a bus collided with a pick-up truck and then plunged from an overpass onto the road below.

The ministry says Tuesday's collision took place on a main road linking the town of Beni Suef with the capital, Cairo.

Egypt's state-run news agency MENA cited an unnamed health official as saying three of the injured were in serious condition and in intensive cares.

The bus, owned by a private tourist company, was carrying 62 passengers. Tourist buses are often leased and used for inter-city commuter traffic in low season.