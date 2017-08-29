EU, Germany criticize Poland in worsening rule of law spat

BRUSSELS — The European Union and Germany have both criticized the Polish government for threatening the rule of law in its country, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying it could undermine co-operation in the 28-nation bloc.

Merkel said the worsening dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over changes in Poland's judicial system touches on "the basis of co-operation inside the European Union."

Critics say the changes erode democratic standards in Poland.

In some of her most pointed comments on neighbouring Poland, Merkel said that "however much I want to have very good relations with Poland ... we cannot simply hold our mouths and say nothing for the sake of peace."