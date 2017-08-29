Family of New York trooper killed by car sues for negligence

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — The family of a New York state trooper fatally struck by a car in New York while giving directions to a lost trucker is suing both drivers.

The Glens Falls Post-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2gm1nuF) that the administrator of Trooper Timothy Pratt's estate filed the lawsuit on July 7 in Warren County court.

Pratt was hit by the car in October 2016 when he jumped from a truck's running board after giving the trucker directions. The truck was stopped in a median.

The suit alleges negligence on the part of the drivers of the car and the truck.