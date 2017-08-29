Freeport to cut stake in Indonesia mine after gov't pressure

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is allowing Freeport-McMoRan to continue operating a giant gold and copper mine after the U.S. company agreed to relinquish majority ownership of it to the government.

Indonesia's Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan told a news conference Tuesday that Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. could operate the mine in easternmost Papua until 2041 under a new arrangement with the government.

Details are still to be worked out, but it paves the way to end a lengthy dispute between Freeport and Indonesia that reduced the Grasberg mine's production in recent months.