French President Macron condemns Venezuela's "dictatorship"

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern over the "dictatorship" in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro.

In a speech to diplomats in Paris Tuesday, Macron described Venezuela as "a dictatorship" that is "trying to survive at the cost of an unprecedented humanitarian distress".

He said he was ready to work with regional partners to prevent further escalations in the instability.

Maduro has been criticized by U.S. and European leaders after the recent installation of an all-powerful constitutional assembly that has targeted political opponents.

The Trump administration has imposed financial sanctions in efforts to isolate him for taking the country down an increasingly authoritarian path.