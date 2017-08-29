German nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution lifted

BERLIN — A German state legislature has lifted a prominent nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution, paving the way for a possible indictment over allegations she lied under oath.

The investigation of Frauke Petry, a national co-leader of Alternative for Germany, centres on different accounts that she and another party official gave to a parliamentary committee about a candidate list for a 2014 regional election.

Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for Saxony's regional parliament, told news agency dpa Tuesday no objections were raised against lifting Petry's immunity after a panel recommended the move — backed by Petry herself, who says she wants to clear her name.