German nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution lifted

FILE- In this April 22, 2017 file photo Frauke Petry looks thoughtful at the party convention of Germany's nationalist party AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Cologne, Germany. A German state legislature has lifted the prominent nationalist leader‚Äôs immunity from prosecution, paving the way for a possible indictment over allegations she lied under oath. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

BERLIN — A German state legislature has lifted a prominent nationalist leader's immunity from prosecution, paving the way for a possible indictment over allegations she lied under oath.

The investigation of Frauke Petry, a national co-leader of Alternative for Germany, centres on different accounts that she and another party official gave to a parliamentary committee about a candidate list for a 2014 regional election.

Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for Saxony's regional parliament, told news agency dpa Tuesday no objections were raised against lifting Petry's immunity after a panel recommended the move — backed by Petry herself, who says she wants to clear her name.

The party hopes to enter Germany's national parliament in an election Sept. 24. Petry is one of its best-known figures but her influence has declined in recent months.

