Houston gets a small break from rain as Trump heads to Texas
HOUSTON — Four days after Harvey made landfall as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years, it was still pounding Southeast Texas with rain. Here are some things happening on the ground:
THE FORECAST
Houston is getting a bit of a break from the relentless rain. Forecasts call for only 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5
While Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, it quickly lost strength to become a tropical storm that's sat over the Texas coast. That's meant rain, not wind, have been the primary concerns. Harvey has dumped amounts of rain that are so unprecedented that the National Weather Service had to update its
A TEST FOR TRUMP
President Donald Trump will visit Texas Tuesday. Harvey poses a significant test for the White House, which has largely been mired in crisis of its own making during Trump's first seven months in office. Trump promised Texas residents will "have what you need" and that federal funding will come "fast."
Trump is headed to Corpus Christi , where he'll observe the federal government's efforts to help and get briefings from local leaders and organizations. He'll then go to Austin, the state capital, and will meet with state officials.
CONVENTION CENTER SHELTER
Houston set up the George R. Brown Convention Center as a shelter on Sunday, and it's quickly filled up with people who escaped rising floodwaters in their homes. The second night inside the convention
FLOOD INSURANCE
One problem for people whose homes are under water from Harvey is insurance . Experts say only a small fraction of homeowners in Harvey's path of destruction have flood insurance. Homeowners insurance typically covers just damage from winds, not flood, and much of the damage in Houston is from flooding, not winds. That means families with flooded basements, soaked furniture and water-damaged walls will have to dig deep into their pockets or take on more debt to fix up their homes. Some may end up leaving their communities.
PUTTING IT IN PERSPECTIVE
How much rain has fallen? Consider this: Already, 15 trillion gallons (57 trillion
