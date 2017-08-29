Illinois auto museum to open exhibit about Princess Diana

VOLO, Ill. — A northern Illinois auto museum is featuring a special exhibit about Princess Diana.

The Northwest Herald reports the exhibit will open at the Volo Auto Museum on Thursday, the 20th anniversary of the princess' death.

It will include the specially equipped Rolls Royce Silver Spur that Princess Diana rode in during a visit to Chicago and suburban Evanston, as well as photos and documents from her last U.S. visit.

Brian Grams is director of the museum, located about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. He says Diana was known for her kindness and charity, so the museum wanted to do "something that would have made her smile."