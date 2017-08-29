Indiana senator, outsourcing critic, selling company stock

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana senator who has long criticized outsourcing jobs to foreign countries says he is finalizing the sale of stock held in a family business operating a factory in Mexico.

Sen. Joe Donnelly is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election next year. His campaign said in an email Monday night that Donnelly signed over stock in the company for $17,410 on Aug. 11 and plans to donate the proceeds to foodbanks across Indiana.

The Associated Press first reported that Stewart Superior Corp., which has been in Donnelly's family for generations, benefits from the same trade practices he has blasted throughout his political career.